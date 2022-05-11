PINE RIVER — The Oscoda track and field teams saw action at the seven team Pine River Invitational on Saturday. The boys’ team had a fifth place finish while the girls’ came away with a sixth place finish.
The boys had Carlos Compian take ninth in the 100 hurdles, Damon Burrows won the 400 meter in a time of 53.16 and he was also second in the 200. In the 800, Lewis Axline was fifth and Axline was also seventh in the 1600, where Ian Boboltz was 11th.
Boboltz added a fourth place finish in the 300 hurdles as well.
Jamari Wilkins led the team in the throwing events, taking ninth in the shot put and 10th in the discus. Axline was 12th in the discus and 13th in the shot put. Burrows had a fourth place finish in the high jump and in the long jump Burrows was fifth, Boboltz came in seventh and Jace Hulverson was ninth.
For the Lady Owls, Aeriaunna Walls was eighth in the 100 meter dash, 12th in the 200 and 12th in the 400. She was also sixth in the 100 hurdles.
Whitney Calderwood was 15th in the 400 meter run, second in the discus and seventh in the shot put.
On Tuesday, May 3 the Owls took part in the Fairview Invitational.
The boys’ team was sixth with the girls taking 13th.
On the boys’ side, Compian was 14th in the 100, Burrows won the 400 at 55.28 and was second in the 200, Boboltz was ninth in the 800, Axline was 13th in the 1600 and Marius Spears and Axel Raybourn were ninth and 10th in the 3200.
Boboltz was also fourth in the 300 hurdles and the Owls added a third place finish in the 4x100 relay thanks to the efforts of Burrows, Compian, Colin Stephan and Boboltz.
Wilkins was sixth in the discus and 11th in the shot put, Burrows was fourth in the high jump and Boboltz came in ninth in the long jump.
For the girls, Walls was ninth in the 100, 17th in the 400 and ninth in the 100 hurdles.
Calderwood was 14th in the 400, seventh in the discus and 16th in the shot put.
Sophie Otremba was 10th in the 800 and fourth in the shot put.
Oscoda hosted a North Star League meet on Tuesday, heads to the Tawas Invitational on Friday and is at Whittemore-Prescott on Monday.