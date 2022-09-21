KALKASKA — When it came to total yardage, Tawas Area had the advantage over host Kalkaska on Saturday, in the two’s Northern Michigan Football Conference Leaders Division contest. The 266-to-215 edge in yardage didn’t show on the scoreboard however, as five turnovers plagued the Braves in what was an unsettling 40-14 loss.
“We are going to keep working and keep focusing on getting better,” head coach Zack Blanchard said. “We have been improving, but we just have to stop putting the ball on the ground.”
Things started off well for Tawas. After stuffing Kalkaska’s first two plays, on the third play, Jake Hazen hauled in an interception at the Braves’ 45-yard line.
A steady dose of running plays by Max Herrick and Evan Mochty brought the Braves to the 13-yard line, which helped set up a play-action touchdown pass from Granite Barringer to a wide-open Kadin Bellinger. Mochty also dove in for the two-point conversion to give Tawas an 8-0 lead about five minutes in.
“It was great,” Blanchard said of the early portion of the contest. “That first play we had, Max had an eight yard run, and if he gets his foot a little higher and gets over that guys’ hand, he scores. That touchdown was on a different play action that we showed on film and Kadin was wide open in the endzone.”
Kalkaska responded with a 14-play 65-yard drive, capping it off with a one-yard score, tying things at 8-8.
The Blazers stopped the Braves on a fourth down attempt on their next drive, leading to a long touchdown run and 16-8 Kalkaska lead.
Tawas fumbled the ball to Kalkaska on its ensuing drive, which directly resulted in a 74-yard scoop and score and 22-8 deficit with 3:54 to play in the half.
The Braves mixed in the pass and the run on their next drive, and capped off the 62-yard drive with a one-yard dive by Barringer for the score.
Down 22-14 at the half, Tawas started the third quarter with the ball. However, on the first play of the half, a backwards pass hit the ground, which Kalkaska alertly picked up and raced the other way for a 42-yard fumble return for a touchdown and 28-14 lead.
The Braves showed they had life left, marching down inside the Kalkaska five yard-line. However, their third fumble of the game went into the hands of the Blazers. Tawas also had an interception and another fumble in the final stages of the contest as the Blazers finished up the victory.
“I thought that Granite threw the ball exceptionally well and Mochty ran a lot more than he had in the past,” Blanchard said. “I gave a kid a little younger some playing time (on the offensive line) and he played well. These kids are going to get that first win and it is going to become second nature to them, we just have to get over that hump.”
Barringer was six-of-10 passing for 112 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Mochty carried the ball 20 times for 89 yards and a touchdown Herrick and Devin Grathoff had 26 yards on the ground each and Hazen had one rush for 23 yards.
Mochty also had three receptions for 65 yards, Herrick had two grabs for 34 yards and Bellinger had the 13-yard touchdown reception.
“I think Eric Noeker played very well and he has been giving 100-percent effort,” Blanchard said. “Dylan Edmonds played great, Hunter Oliver really hurt his arm and came back and played through the pain. All of our backs, and Jake too, did great things. Devin has done everything he has been asked to do and corner and running back and Max, he is a workhorse and when he makes a mistake, he is the first to admit it.”
Tawas (0-4 overall, 0-2 NMFC Legends) heads to Charlevoix (4-0, 2-0), ranked ninth in Division 7 on Friday. The Red Rayders took down Elk Rapids 48-0 last week.