OSCODA – After being forced to take a forfeit loss to Rogers City due to violating the fifth quarter rule the week before, the Oscoda girls basketball team made quite the statement last week. The Lady Owls dominated all three North Star League Big Dipper opponents they faced, including Thursday’s 74-16 home win over Whittemore-Prescott.

“I was happy with how we are starting to shoot the three in games,” head coach Mark Toppi said. “We made 32 three pointers last week in three games by many different players. We have been seeing great shooting in practice and now it is transferring to our games. Our defense was solid last week only giving up a total of 35 points in three league games combined and out scoring our opponents 228-35. We are looking forward to the second half of our season and the state tournament.”

