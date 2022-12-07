AWARDS

AWARDS — The Oscoda High School Soccer team held an awards lunch, Sunday, at Desi’s in Oscoda. Pictured, from left to right, are players with their awards. They are, Mason Osborn, Jack LeClair, Alec Apsitis, Jace Hulverson and Justin Travis, the 2022 District Team members. Not pictured are Colin Stephan and Jayden Conly.

 Courtesy photo

OSCODA — On Sunday Oscoda’s soccer team put a period on their 2022 season with lunch and awards at Desi’s in Oscoda.

Team Awards were handed out with the team’s Senior Captain Alec Apsitis winning the 2022 “Mr. Soccer MVP Award.”

Tags

Trending Food Videos