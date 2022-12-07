OSCODA — On Sunday Oscoda’s soccer team put a period on their 2022 season with lunch and awards at Desi’s in Oscoda.
Team Awards were handed out with the team’s Senior Captain Alec Apsitis winning the 2022 “Mr. Soccer MVP Award.”
Try out OscodaPress.com for only 99¢ per month for the first 3 months, $5.80 a month after.
✓ Unlimited website access 24/7
✓ Unlimited e-Edition access 24/7
✓ The best local, regional and national news in sports, politics, business and more!
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-Edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
✓ Convenient home delivery
✓ Unlimited website access 24/7
✓ Unlimited e-Edition access 24/7
✓ The best local, regional and national news in sports, politics, business and more!
Get the Oscoda Press delivered straight to your door and receive unlimited access to our website and e-Edition when you purchase a Print + Digital Subscription.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|In County 3 Months Full Access
|$27.50
|for 90 days
|in County 6 Months Full Access
|$50.00
|for 180 days
|In County 1 Year Full Access
|$81.30
|for 365 days
|Out of Area 3 Months Full Access
|$30.90
|for 90 days
|Out of Area 6 Months Full Access
|$56.60
|for 180 days
|Out of Area 1 Year Full Access
|$91.30
|for 365 days
✓ Unlimited website access 24/7
✓ Unlimited e-Edition access 24/7
✓ The best local, regional and national news in sports, politics, business and more!
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month Digital Only Access
|$5.80
|for 30 days
|3 Month Digital Only Access
|$17.00
|for 90 days
|6 Month Digital Only Access
|$33.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year Digital Only Access
|$60.00
|for 365 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
OSCODA — On Sunday Oscoda’s soccer team put a period on their 2022 season with lunch and awards at Desi’s in Oscoda.
Team Awards were handed out with the team’s Senior Captain Alec Apsitis winning the 2022 “Mr. Soccer MVP Award.”
Jack LeClair, Jace Hulverson and Colin Stephan were awarded the “Coaches Award.”
Mason Osborn and Joey Rush were named the team’s “Most Improved.”
Stephan Price and Johnathon Heisner were named “Defensive Players of the year.”
Justin Travis was named the squad’s “Offensive Player of the year.”
Isaiah Spragg was awarded the “Coach Step-Up Award.” Spragg became the team’s goalkeeper when starter, Heisner, went down in the first match. Spragg stepped in and had an outstanding season.
All District Awards were also handed out. Spragg was one of two goalkeepers in the District awarded. Hulverson, Apsitis, Travis, Stephan, LeClair, Osborn and Jayden Conly all won District recognition also.
The Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press 2022 Holiday Gift guide.
Our 2022 guide to Black Friday Shopping Guide outlines all the hot sales and holiday deals available from our local retailers.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.