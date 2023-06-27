OSCODA – The action in the Oscoda AuSable Men’s Softball League continued on in recent weeks. With six teams this year and three fields, each team plays every Monday at Billy McQuaig Park, with doubleheaders beginning at 6 p.m.

On Monday, June 19, a match-up of last year’s champions met up on field one. The 2022 regular season champion the Office Lounge & Grill was able to sweep the 2022 tournament champion, JJ’s Bugz Be Gone with scores of 11-1 and 22-19.

