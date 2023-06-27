OSCODA – The action in the Oscoda AuSable Men’s Softball League continued on in recent weeks. With six teams this year and three fields, each team plays every Monday at Billy McQuaig Park, with doubleheaders beginning at 6 p.m.
On Monday, June 19, a match-up of last year’s champions met up on field one. The 2022 regular season champion the Office Lounge & Grill was able to sweep the 2022 tournament champion, JJ’s Bugz Be Gone with scores of 11-1 and 22-19.
In game one, Erik McCausey had three hits and Joey Weber and Jake Quintal each hit long home runs.
Game two saw the Office take a 9-0 lead, with JJ’s rallying to make it close in the final two innings.
For the Office, McCausey had five hits, Quintal and Weber and Trent Kangas each hit at least one home run.
For JJ’s, Josh Jackson hit two home runs and Dyrek Young had four hits.
On field 2, Northwoods Pub and Grub split with Camp Six, however, scores and details were not reported.
On field 3, the Irish Pub and Vista Lanes/SunnyBunns met up and played to a split. Irish Pub won a walk-off single by Greg Bissonette in game one, 15-14, though Vista Lanes/SunnyBunns won game two, 20-11.
For the Irish Pub, Travis Taylor had two home runs and six hits total, Mike Betts had one home run and five hits and Mike Alexander also had a home run. For Vista Lanes/SunnyBunns, Caleb Nagel hit two home runs, with Matt Thompson and Owen Franklin each hitting one home run on the night.
On Monday, June 12, Northwoods Pub & Grub swept JJ’s Bugz Be Gone 16-14 and 11-1, the Office Lounge and Grill swept the Irish Pub 21-6 and 24-7 and Vista Lanes/SunnyBunns swept Camp 6, with scores unreported.
Through the first three weeks the Office Lounge and Grill leads the standings with a perfect 6-0 record. Tied for second with identical 3-3 records is the Irish Pub, Vista Lanes/SunnyBunns and Northwoods Pub & Grub. Camp Six is 2-4 and JJ’s Bugz Be Gone has a record of 1-5.