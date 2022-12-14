HALE — The Hale girls basketball team took on visiting Alcona on Friday, for a North Star League crossover game. The Lady Eagles struggled in the first quarter and were unable to get back into things, falling 61-29.

“Alcona is a tough team,” head coach Joe Kimmerer said. “They are strong, athletic and shot the ball well. They made jump shots and they hit eight threes We never let up and I was proud of that and we handled the pressure well but made mistakes or missed shots once we got in our offense.”

Tags

Trending Food Videos