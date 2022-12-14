HALE — The Hale girls basketball team took on visiting Alcona on Friday, for a North Star League crossover game. The Lady Eagles struggled in the first quarter and were unable to get back into things, falling 61-29.
“Alcona is a tough team,” head coach Joe Kimmerer said. “They are strong, athletic and shot the ball well. They made jump shots and they hit eight threes We never let up and I was proud of that and we handled the pressure well but made mistakes or missed shots once we got in our offense.”
The Lady Tigers stormed to a 21-2 lead after the first quarter and led 35-11 at the half and 47-19 entering the fourth.
Ali Beebe led the Eagles with nine points, Felicity Hicks put in six points, Callie Hicks had five points, Dalaney Kimmerer had four points and five assists and Erica Bernard had three points and five rebounds.
Sage Gauthier led Alcona with 16 points and Jena Wambold scored 15.
On Tuesday, Dec. 6 the Eagles played a NSL crossover game up at Rogers City, and came up short in this one as well, 60-17.
“We didn’t match their pace to start the game,” Kimmerer said. “They are tall and rebound well. We got shots, but couldn’t get anything to fall and they transitioned really well.”
The Lady Hurons led this one after each quarter break, with scores of 16-0, 30-3 and 43-9.
Kimmerer was able to finish with 11 points while C. Hicks and Beebe were able to net three points apiece.
For the Hurons, Alivia Freel scored 20 points and Kaitlyn Crawford put in 14 points.
Hale (1-3 overall) hosted the Charlton Heston Academy on Tuesday, hosts Whittemore-Prescott on Friday and returns to action on Jan. 6 at home against Atlanta.