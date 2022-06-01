TAWAS CITY — It was rainy. It was exciting. It was a win. The Tawas Area baseball team, hosting Hillman in a scheduled doubleheader on Wednesday, managed to get a thrilling, yet rain-soaked, 3-2 victory, thanks to a walk-off RBI single by Kadin Bellinger in the bottom of the sixth inning.
“Great win for us,” head coach Jim Gorman said. “We rallied for two runs in the fifth only to see them come back in the sixth and us walking off for the win with two big hits from Bobby Turner and Kadin Bellinger. Ozzie Johnson was solid again on the mound, going the distance and the defense was big when we needed to be with a double play and some nice catches and throws.”
Johnson pitched six innings and gave up two earned runs on four hits and four strikeouts.
Bellinger had two hits, one RBI and one run, Johnson had two hits and two RBI and Jake Hazen had one hit and one run. Turner also had a key double in the bottom of the sixth inning and came in to score on Bellinger’s walk-off.
Game two was called off after one inning due to worsening field conditions, as rain continued to drench the field.
Tawas (7-11 overall) was at Oscoda on Tuesday and plays in a Division 3 district at Standish-Sterling on Saturday. The Braves play the winner of Tuesday’s game between Standish-Sterling and Pinconning. Oscoda and Meridian are on the other side of the bracket.
“Whoever (we play) will be one tough game,” Gorman said. “Standish is one of the top ranked teams in Division 3 in the entire state right now and has several players being recruited to play at the collegiate level. So, it will be an uphill battle, but we have always been ready to compete at district time and I feel that this year is going to be no different.”