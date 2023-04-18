OSCODA – After dropping their first two games of the season, the Oscoda girls soccer team was able to get into the win column at home on Saturday. The Lady Owls were hosting Sault Ste. Marie and picked up a 2-0 victory.

“We started and finished this game with nearly complete control,” head coach Christine Byrne said. “The 2-0 score does not describe the dominance the girls had.”

