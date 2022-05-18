OSCODA — The Oscoda baseball team had four wins in league play last week. The Owls began the week at home on Monday, May 9 against Alcona, North Star League Big Dipper contests they won by scores of 5-4 and 4-3.
In game one, Michael Myles had the win, as he struck out nine batters.
Trevor Miller had a double, single, two RBI and scored twice, Gavin Hofacer had two singles and two RBI and Cameron Fabyan had a double and one run.
In game two, Miller earned the win as he struck out 10 batters. Miller also drove in the game winning run in the bottom of the seventh, sending home Carson Gooch.
Gooch had a triple, a double and two runs and Logan Williams also scored a run.
On Thursday, hosting Whittemore-Prescott, Oscoda won boy scores of 11-0 and 17-9.
Gooch had the win in the opener, striking out 10 batters.
“The lefty was crafty and had great location all game,” head coach Mark Whitley said.
Jayce Foster had three singles and scored twice, Gooch had a double, a single, two RBI and two runs, Hunter Gerow had a triple, double, single, two runs and two RBI, Myles had a double and a single to go along with one RBI and Hofacer and Alec Apsitis had a single and one run apiece.
Myles had the win in game two, striking out six batters.
Gooch had two doubles, one RBI and three runs, Dreyton Williams had two hits and one run, Fabyan had one hit, two RBI and three runs, Apsitis had one hit, two steals and one run and Miller had a single and one run. Mason Osborn also had two steals and scored a run.
Oscoda (13-5 overall, 5-1 NSL Big Dipper) was at Rogers City on Monday, hosts Tawas Area on Saturday and hosts Beaverton on Tuesday.