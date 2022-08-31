WEST BRANCH —The Tawas soccer team was unable to find their first win of the season on Wednesday, playing at Ogemaw Heights. The Braves lost to the Falcons 4-0 in the Northern Michigan Soccer League contest.
Tawas was behind 3-0 at the half, with Ogemaw booting in one more goal in the second half.
“We played a better second half,” head coach Ken Cook said. “We have been struggling with these teams with a dominant player. Both Gladwin and Ogemaw had a couple very skilled players that have great ball skills, are aggressive and have powerful kicks but we tightened things down and had a better second half. Austin Baker is doing a great job for us in defense and Braden Bolen is giving us great minutes at midfield. I’m confident we will continue to improve.”
Ethan Hedglin was in goal for the Braves, making 11 saves.
On Monday, Aug. 22 the Braves lost a NMSL contest in Gladwin, 8-0.
“They had a couple very good players and we had a difficult time containing them,” Cook said.
The Braves trailed 5-0 at the half, then allowed Gladwin to score three goals early in the second half to bring the game to an early conclusion via mercy.
Hedglin had five saves in goal while Gage Maxfield was good for three saves.
Tawas (0-2-1 overall, 0-2-1 NMSL) was at Big Rapids Crossroads on Monday, hosts Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian on Thursday and returns to action on Sept. 6 when it hosts Shepherd.