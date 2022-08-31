Tawas Area Soccer's Braden Bolen

Tawas Area’s Braden Bolen gets off a shot during last week’s road loss in Gladwin.

 Photo by Ben Murphy

WEST BRANCH —The Tawas soccer team was unable to find their first win of the season on Wednesday, playing at Ogemaw Heights. The Braves lost to the Falcons 4-0 in the Northern Michigan Soccer League contest.

Tawas was behind 3-0 at the half, with Ogemaw booting in one more goal in the second half.

