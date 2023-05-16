FIRES A PITCH

FIRES A PITCH – Oscoda’s Carson Gooch fires in a pitch during Thursday’s twinbill at Alcona.

 Photo by Ben Murphy

OSCODA – A heartbreaker in game one. A big win in game two. The Oscoda baseball team had one of each on Thursday, as they played in a North Star League Big Dipper twinbill at Alcona, losing game one 6-5 in extra innings and winning game two 14-7.

Carson Gooch pitched well in a loss in game one, striking out 11 batters.

