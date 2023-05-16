OSCODA – A heartbreaker in game one. A big win in game two. The Oscoda baseball team had one of each on Thursday, as they played in a North Star League Big Dipper twinbill at Alcona, losing game one 6-5 in extra innings and winning game two 14-7.
Carson Gooch pitched well in a loss in game one, striking out 11 batters.
On offense, Gooch had two hits, two steals and scored a run, Logan Williams had two hits, two walks, stole three bases and had a run, Jayden Eberline had an RBI double, Jhonas Williams had a single, two steals and two runs and Jayce Foster had a single, two steals and scored a run.
Michael Myles got the win in game two, with L. Williams getting the save.
Myles helped his own cause with three singles, two RBI, two steals and two runs, Dreyton Williams had two hits and a steal, while Cayden Smith, Eberline, Alec Apsitis, Gooch, J. Williams and Foster all singled and scored at least one run.
On Monday, May 8, Oscoda hosted the Charlton Heston Academy in NSL Big Dipper action. They picked up wins of 8-2 and 15-0.
Gooch tossed a no-hitter in game one, striking out 14 batters and walking three.
Gooch did damage at the plate too, getting a triple, single, two steals and two runs, Eberline had a double, single and three RBI, Thad Spragg had a single and scored a run, Smith had a double and an RBI Myles had a single and stole two bags, D. Williams had a hit and two steals.
Myles tossed a three inning no-hitter in game two, striking out seven and walking two.
On offense, J. Williams had three hits, two RBI, three runs and three steals, Foster had a single and scored twice. Gooch had two runs and two steals, Joe Rush had a single and a steal and Myles had two steals and scored a run.
Oscoda (5-1 NSL Big Dipper) hosted Mio on Monday, hosts Rogers City on Friday and heads down to Beaverton on Tuesday.