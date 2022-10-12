AuGres football's Carter Zeien

AuGres quarterback Carter Zeien watches his throw as it rockets towards a receiver during Friday’s big road win at Alcona.

 Photo by Ben Murphy

LINCOLN — AuGres went to Alcona on Friday, as the eighth ranked Division 2 8-man team. The host Tigers entered the game ranked eighth in Division 1, but it was the Wolverines that had the upper-hand, using two early turnovers and never looking back for an impressive 50-34 North Star League crossover victory.

“It was a really tough game from both teams,” head coach Brian Sanchez said. “We both played very physical. Offensively we were able to move ball. Defensively, we had some tough stands and were able to cause four turnovers. I’m really proud of how we played.”

