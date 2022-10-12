LINCOLN — AuGres went to Alcona on Friday, as the eighth ranked Division 2 8-man team. The host Tigers entered the game ranked eighth in Division 1, but it was the Wolverines that had the upper-hand, using two early turnovers and never looking back for an impressive 50-34 North Star League crossover victory.
“It was a really tough game from both teams,” head coach Brian Sanchez said. “We both played very physical. Offensively we were able to move ball. Defensively, we had some tough stands and were able to cause four turnovers. I’m really proud of how we played.”
The first two of those turnovers came on Alcona’s first two plays of the game, helping to allow AuGres to take a 12-0 lead after the first quarter.
Alcona made a game of it in the second quarter though, scoring 28 points, though the Wolverine offense didn’t stop either, leaving AuGres ahead 32-28 at the half.
The Wolverines scored the only touchdown in the third quarter to lead 38-28. In the fourth, AuGres put the game away with a pair of Keagan Bender touchdown runs; one from just a yard out and the other from 15 yards away.
“Our kids played tough, they are developing and getting better every week,” Sanchez said. “Alcona is a tough team, we came out and played our game. It is always great to see the kids play hard and keep pushing until the end.”
Carter Zeien was 14-of-24 passing for 257 yards and two touchdowns and he also ran for 87 yards on the ground. He also added six tackles. Bender finished with 194 yards and five touchdowns on 20 carries and he had three receptions for 44 yards and a touchdown. Bender had a team high 14 tackles and Monte Wenkel had seven tackles and two interceptions.
AuGres (6-1 overall) hosts Hale (1-6) on Friday for a North Star League Little Dipper contest.