ROGERS CITY — The Whittemore-Prescott boys basketball team wasn’t able to get a road win at Rogers City Friday night. The Cardinals came up short in this North Star League Big Dipper contest, with 62-24 score.
The Hurons led after each quarter break, 13-4, 28-10 and 42-14.
Leading the Cards was Ashton Hunt and Dylan Broughton with eight points apiece, Cole Schmidt and Brady Oliver chipped in with three apiece and Aiden Massocotte scored two points.
On Tuesday, Feb. 8 the Cardinals lost a NSL Big Dipper game at Oscoda, 66-21.
The Owls were able to claim a 14-8 lead after the first quarter, though Hunt did hit a pair of threes and a long two in the opening frame to score all of W-P’s points.
Hunt also hit a three that helped the Cards remain down just 16-11 early in the second, but Oscoda took control of things from there, claiming a 35-15 lead at the half and a 61-18 lead entering the fourth.
Hunt finished with 11 points, Oliver netted five, Bill LaFranca chipped in with three points and scoring two was Luke Mervyn.
W-P also played at Alcona on Monday, Feb. 7 and came up short in that NSL Big Dipper meeting, 74-35.
After the first quarter, the Tigers led 22-9, 40-21 at the half and 58-27 entering the fourth.
Leading the way for the Cards was Mervyn, Oliver was able to put in nine, Massocotte chipped in with eight, Dylan Cockrell added four and Broughton netted two.
W-P (1-13 overall, 0-6 NSL Big Dipper) hosted Charlton Heston Academy on Monday, played at Farwell on Tuesday, hosts Mio on Monday and heads to Hale on Tuesday.