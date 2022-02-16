WALLED LAKE — After not having a game for over two weeks, the Tawas Area boys basketball team finally returned to action on Saturday, playing at Walled Lake Western. The Braves couldn’t overcome the rust from the layoff and a big and physical Warrior team, though 55-43.
“We spent the last two weeks with a focus in becoming a more physical team and playing at Walled Lake Western was the perfect game to gauge how we have improved over that time,” head coach Todd Kaems said. “They are as big and physically tough as anyone we have seen. The officials really let a lot go and in most games, fouls that would be called were not. Hand checking, displacement in the paint, raking the post, all let go. No complaints on our end. A great learning experience for us. I thought our guys engaged all of it.”
Walled Lake Western, a Division 1 school with 1177 students, held a slim 8-7 lead after the first quarter 25-22 at the half. The Warriors pulled to a 45-33 lead entering the fourth and held that advantage through the fourth.
“We played them even through the first half until a deep buzzer three had us down 25-22 heading to the locker room,” Kaems said. “They jumped out to a 15 point lead in the third quarter, but the guys kept working and kept it within a winning distance. There is still work to do, but we are pleased with how our team showed up against a tough team after a big layoff.”
The Braves had 15 points from Gavin Dukaj, Jake Look, Granite Barringer and Gabe Kaniszewski scored six points each, Vinnie Frank netted five, Alex Kaems had three and Ethan Hedglin scored two.
Tawas (9-4 overall) heads to Mio tonight (Wednesday), travels to rival Oscoda on Friday and returns home to take on Alcona on Monday.