OSCODA — Facing a 33-point deficit at the half of their regular season finale against visiting Bay City Central, the Oscoda girls basketball team could have easily packed it in Thursday night. Instead, the Owls battled back, making things interesting at times in the second half, before coming up short, 53-41.
“I was disappointed with how we started the game out against them, I felt our players were intimidated with their size and did not play with confidence,” head coach Mark Toppi said. “We only had seven points at halftime and I think we should score 15-to-20 points by halftime no matter who we are playing. I was pleased with how we refocused at half and came out and out-scored them 34-13.”
The Lady Wolves opened the game on a 16-2 run, though Megan Myles drained a three to make it 16-5, with Central adding another point before the frame ended to lead 17-5 after one.
The Owls struggled mightily in the second, getting just a close-range Kingsley Backstrom bucket, as Central led 40-7 at the half.
Oscoda started the third quarter with a three pointer by Jessica Montgomery; her first of two in the frame. Myles and Grace Bergquist also hit treys in the quarter as the Owls pulled with 46-25.
In the final quarter, Marlene Sobrino-Salvador hit the nets for eight points and Elle Kellstrom and Olivia Toppi each hit a three as they closed out the contest on a strong note.
“We only had one player in double figures that is not enough to beat a good team,” Toppi said. “We were uncomfortable playing against a school that had nearly 1000 more students than us and we responded in the second half. I think it was a good learning experience for us.”
Sobrino-Salvador led the team with 12 points in the setback, Myles and Montgomery each finished with six, Mia Whipkey put in four, Bergquist, Olivia Toppi and Kellstrom had three apiece and Backstrom and Kaylin Griggs had two points apiece.
Oscoda (13-6 overall) opens action in the Division 3 Alcona district today (Wednesday) against Whittemore-Prescott. Tawas Area, Charlton Heston Academy and Alcona are also in the district, with the finals slated for Friday. The district winner moves on to play in the Houghton Lake regional on Tuesday.
“We are very excited to get our tournament play started,” Toppi said. “We are looking forward to wining another district and make the next step by winning a regional game or a regional championship. We feel that we have been in a lot of tough games against good competition and that will definitely help us in the playoffs.”