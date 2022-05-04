GAYLORD — The Tawas Area baseball team made the trip to Gaylord on Thursday. The Braves came up short in both contests to the Blue Devils, 11-1 and 12-2. Both contests were called af-ter five innings due to mercy rules.
In game one, against the class ‘A’ school with more than 900 students, Ethan Hedglin pitched four innings and gave up seven earned runs on nine hits, five strikeouts and two walks. Kadin Bellinger pitched two-thirds of an inning of relief.
“First three innings went well and then we ran into some trouble,” head coach Jim Gorman said. “You cannot give good teams extra outs and they made us pay big time. Gaylord is a good team that plays good defense and hits the ball and takes advantage of any miscue that you make. We did put the ball in play but they made all the plays.”
Leading the offense was Cooper Gorman with two hits and one run, Bobby Turner had a double and Evan Mochty also had an RBI.
In game two, Ozzy Johnson suffered the loss, as he pitched four innings and gave up eight runs, four earned on 11 hits, three strikeouts and one walk. Cooper Gorman also pitched in relief.
Johnson had two hits and two RBI, Turner had one hit and one run, Gorman had one hit and one run, Mochty had one hit and Ben Bolen also had one hit.
“Bad third inning with miscues, leading to big inning,” Gorman said. “We’ve been playing good ball so far, sometimes that’s just baseball so you put it behind you and move on.{span}
On Monday, April 25 the Braves played a twinbill at Meridian. Tawas won the first game 9-4 but dropped game two 6-2.
Jake Hazen had the win in the opener, as he pitched three and two-third innings and gave up three earned runs on three hits, five strikeouts and four walks. Mochty tossed two and one-third innings and gave up one earned run on one hit, four strikeouts and two walks.
“Big day on offense again as we had 12 hits on the day,” Gorman said. “Bobby, Jake and Evan all had multiple hit games for us. We also stole five bases.”
Turner had three hits, Mochty went two-for-two, Hazen had two hits, two RBI and three steals, Bellinger had one hit and two RBI, Johnson had a double and two RBI, Hedglin had a single and two RBI, Gorman had one hit, one RBI and two steals and Gavin Shawn had one RBI.
Game two was called after three innings due to darkness. Bolen tossed two innings and gave up six earned runs on five hits and seven walks. Bellinger pitched one inning and struck out one batter.
The offense saw Mochty get one hit and two steals, Hedglin had one hit, one RBI and one run, Gorman had a hit and Hayden Cadorette had an RBI.
Tawas (5-3 overall) played at Pinconning on Monday, heads to Bullock Creek on Friday, heads to a tournament over in Cadillac on Saturday and is at Whittemore-Prescott on Tuesday.