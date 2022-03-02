BIG RAPIDS — The Tawas Area hockey team took on Cadillac in their Division 3 regional opener at Ferris State University’s Ewigleben Arena on Wednesday. The Braves, who lost to the Vikings 10-4 to open the season, saw their season ended by the same team, 6-1.
“I’m a little disappointed, I thought we were at the point we should be able to beat a team like that, but it just didn’t work out that way,” head coach Mel Rettell said. “We have beaten teams like that in the last couple of weeks and felt confident going in, but just couldn’t pull it off. That is just experience, the kids are young and getting ready for these types of games, it is a process.”
Cadillac scored three goals in the final seven minutes of the opening period for a 3-0 lead and netted another one about eight minutes into the second for a commanding 4-0 advantage.
Tawas got onto the board with 6:34 to play in the period, as Cody Primm slapped in a pass from Sawyer Ulman.
The Vikings sent one home in the final seconds of the second to lead 5-1 and they also had an early third period goal for what turned into the 6-1 final.
Ethan Wood had 26 saves in net for the Braves, who finish the season 12-12-1 overall.
“All the freshmen developed and got that first year under their belts, which is definitely going to help the program,” Rettell said.
This was the fourth season for the varsity hockey program at Tawas, a year they set a team record for wins in a season and it also had the program’s longest winning streak with five back in December.
“We won as many games this year as we did the previous three years together, so obviously it is a good feeling to get on that side of the ledger and we have some kids coming up and we just have no reason to think that we are not going to keep moving forward,” Rettell said. “It was a good year, we are just going to take this year and build on it and keep going.”