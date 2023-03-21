WHITTEMORE – The Whittemore-Prescott girls wrestling team had a fantastic showing at the individual state finals at Ford Field on March 3 and 4. So good in fact that the Lady Cardinals earned enough points to finish in second place as a team; only narrowly missing out a state championship by half a point.
Westland John Glenn won the team state title with 52 points while W-P was second with 51.5 points.
“Had a great year overall,” head coach Russ Wilson said. “Coming up half a point away from being a state champions stings a little bit. It is going to make the girls work harder to try to get to the top next year. Being our schools’ first girls team, in any sport to be a state runner-up is awesome. My girls are very proud of what they accomplished this year and we are excited about what next year is going to bring.”
Grand Blanc finished in third place with 50 points, South Lyon East was fourth with 45 points and Midland High wrapped up the top five with 43 points.
At the state finals, W-P had Serenity Hayes win the 135 weight class. Gabby Murphy was able to finish in fourth place in the 110 weight class. Also competing for the girls at the state tournament was Shaelyn Vyner (146), London Crossley (170), Gracie Murphy (105) and Carly Cowles (125). Crossley, Gracie Murphy and Cowles were able to pick up one win during their time at the tournament.