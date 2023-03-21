STAE RUNNER-UP

STATE RUNNER-UP – The Whittemore-Prescott girls wrestling team scored enough points at the individual state finals earlier this month to finish second place in the state. The runner-up finish is the best ever for a girls’ program at the school. The team is pictured at an assembly at the school recognizing them for their efforts on Monday, March 13.

 Photo by Ben Murphy

WHITTEMORE – The Whittemore-Prescott girls wrestling team had a fantastic showing at the individual state finals at Ford Field on March 3 and 4. So good in fact that the Lady Cardinals earned enough points to finish in second place as a team; only narrowly missing out a state championship by half a point.

Westland John Glenn won the team state title with 52 points while W-P was second with 51.5 points.

