GRAYLING — After a good win over Grayling in the semi-finals, the Tawas Area softball team came just a few plays away from topping Kalkaska for a Division 3 district championship. The Lady Braves lost 4-2 though, in the Division 3 district championship game held in Grayling.
“Mia Miller (Kalkaska pitcher) tossed a great game,” head coach Marcus Doan said. “In the first inning she recorded her 200th strikeout. She didn’t stop there, striking out 12 of our hitters. We played good ball and had a couple chances. Autumn Kimsel threw a great game, keeping hitters off balance. Kalkaska scored 17 in the semi-final and she kept them to four. The girls made a few great plays behind her that kept us in the game.”
The Blazers scored three runs in the bottom of the second inning to take a 3-0 lead, with Tawas scoring its two runs in the top of the fifth.
In the top of the sixth, the Braves had their first batter reach base with the heart of their order coming up. They were unable to cash in on that opportunity though, and Kalkaska tacked on its final run in the bottom of the frame.
Kimsel went six innings and gave up four earned runs on eight hits and three strikeouts.
Lindsay Chatt had a double, an RBI and scored a run, Kori Schaaf had a single and an RBI and Grace Look also singled. Look also reached base on a walk and scored a run.
Tawas reached the championship game thanks to a 7-4 win over Grayling earlier in the day.
Kimsel was the winning pitcher, going seven innings and giving up four runs, two earned on eight hits, three strikeouts and one walk.
Grayling scored two runs in the top of the first inning, but the Braves answered with two in the bottom of the frame.
The Lady Braves added three more in the bottom of the third and two in the fourth to lead 7-2 and managed to play out the win from there.
“We had a nice answer in the bottom of one, scoring two of our own,” Doan said. “The bats started to heat up a bit and we were able to capitalize on some errors. Kimsel pitched well only allowing one walk. She dug deep when we needed her most.”
Schaaf had a double, a single and two RBI, Addysen Otremba had two hits and scored three runs, Chatt had a double and two RBI, Look had a single and scored a run and Marisol Klinger had one hit and one RBI.
On Thursday, Tawas played a regular season doubleheader at Hillman. The Lady Braves were swept in these games, falling 5-1 and 16-1. Further details were not available.
On Tuesday, May 31 the Braves opened up the Division 3 post-season, by topping rival Oscoda in Grayling, 14-6.
“Kingsley Backstrom (Oscoda) threw pretty good to start,” Doan said. “Our hitters were a little anxious the first few innings. We had runners there almost every inning, but were unable to drive them in. Once we got on Backstrom we were able to do some damage.”
The Lady Owls led 3-1 through three innings, but Tawas plated five runs in the top of the fourth, one in the fifth and five more in the sixth.
“Autumn Kimsel tossed a good game, limiting the damage to a good hitting top for Oscoda,” Doan said. “She did a great job moving the ball around. Defensively we have some room for improvement, but Sierra Rhode was solid behind the plate. Clutch hitting from the bottom was the difference maker in this game. Khloe Barringer was seeing the ball well and Addysen Otremba drove in three.”
Kimsel went seven innings and gave up six runs, four earned on 10 hits, eight strikeouts and two walks.
Look had a triple, a double, two RBI, walked twice and scored two runs, Chatt had a double and a single and scored a run and Klinger had a double, RBI and also scored a run. Barringer had three hits and scored twice, Otremba had two hits and three RBI, Rhode had a hit and two RBI, Erin Gerber had a single and an RBI and Reese Cadorette also had a hit and scored two runs. Schaaf also walked and had an RBI.
Tawas finishes the year 11-23 overall.
For Oscoda, Backstrom went five and two-third innings and gave up 11 runs, seven earned on 11 hits.
Kaylin Griggs led the offense with two doubles and two runs, Libby Mongeau had two hits and two RBI, Rhea Amrich had a double, scored a run andhad an RBI, Mia Whipkey had a hit and scored three times and Megan Myles, Backstrom, Emily Macgregor and Allee Goslee had one hit apiece.
Oscoda finishes the season 11-14 overall.