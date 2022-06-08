HEMLOCK — In a year filled with much success, the Tawas Area girls soccer team saw their season end on a down note in the district semi-finals on Tuesday, May 31. Playing Saginaw Nouvel in a contest at Hemlock, the Lady Braves were taken down 8-0.
“We didn’t play up to our potential,” head coach Adrianne Dittenbir said. “It was a sad way to end our season. I’m really going to miss our strong group of senior leaders next year and I’m so happy to know that at least two of them will be moving on to play at a collegiate level.”
Tawas was down 6-0 at the half, and saw the game end with about 30 minutes to play via the mercy rule.
“Our mid-fielders, Erin Brown, Alia Abbott, and Anna Herbolsheimer, did a lot of footwork for the team, leading the defense and moving the ball up the field to score, but we weren’t able to get many shots off let alone score,” Dittenbir said.
Tawas finishes the year 12-7-1 overall and finished second place in the Northern Michigan Soccer League East Division.
“We still had a great season, especially within our league play,” Dittenbir said. “We had more wins than losses, the girls have strengthened their skills, moving the ball down the field with greater ease and stronger passes, etc. We have a young team that gained a lot of experience and play time this year, so I’m hoping that we’ll be even stronger next year as this group matures and continues to build skills.”
The Lady Braves will have to replace six players’ from this years’ team, four from graduation and two from the foreign exchange student program (one returning home, one departing).
“This means that we’ll be down six girls and rebuilding once again, as well as shifting the players that are returning, possibly into new positions,” Dittenbir said. “I’m hoping to see an influx of players moving up from eighth grade to help fill the voids that we’ll have at the start of next season. So, this is three years in a row of really rebuilding for us. This does make it tough to advance when we are training so many new and young players, but we still should have 13 returning players next year as well.”