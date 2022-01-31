BAY CITY — The Huron Shores Bowling Conference sent their teams to Monitor Lanes in Bay City on Saturday. Rivals Oscoda and Tawas Area battled it out on the lanes, while Whittemore-Prescott rolled off against Houghton Lake.
The Lady Owls topped the Lady Braves in what was arguably the biggest match of the day, 24-6.
“The girls did awesome,” Oscoda head coach Sam Skandarsky said. “We are still undefeated (5-0) and hope to stay that way for the whole season.”
Oscoda was led by Mia Winters who had games of 177 and 192, Colbie Kruse rolled games of 168 and 161, Cheyanne Weidman came up with a 155, Paige Dalpizzol had a 162 and Sophie Otremba pinned a 119.
The loss drops the Tawas girls to 3-2 on the year.
They were led by Audrey Alexander with a 145, Brooke McClellan rolled games of 140 and 120 and Madelyn Anschuetz had rolls of 119 and 102.
In the boys’ match-up, Tawas won over a short-handed Oscoda team, 24-6.
The Braves had their team improve to 2-3 and had Kevin Loew roll games of 130 and 102, Jack Wegner had a tally of 118 and Max Buyssens added a 112.
“McClellan had a very strong day,” Tawas coach Allen Miller said. “We didn’t have our best performance, the freshmen were a little intimidated by the size of the house and the shot seemed different from the other lanes that we have bowled in. We will work hard this week to overcome those issues as we will be back at Monitor Lanes in two weeks for the singles tournament.”
The Oscoda boys had their record fall to 2-3. Individual scores were not reported.
“We bowled one man short,” Oscoda boys head coach Josh Obeada said. “We’re looking to bounce back with a full team (this week).”
Whittemore-Prescott faced off against Houghton Lake. The Lady Cardinals were credited with a victory, due to the Bobcats not fielding a girls team. This improves their record to 2-3.
Bella Lehr led the team with a game of 119 and Raylin Ludwig rolled a 113.
The W-P boys lost against the Bobcats, 22-8, making their record 1-4. {span}
They were led by Cameron Smith with a 204, Morgan Hawks rolled games of 157 and 145, AJ Nader tallied a 149 and Kolton Marr had pinfalls of 144 and 143.
Oscoda hosts Saturday’s action at Vista Lanes. Oscoda takes on Alcona, Tawas will roll-off against the Charlton Heston Academy and W-P will face Bay City All Saints.