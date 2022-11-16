TAWAS HOCKEY TEAM

TAWAS HOCKEY TEAM — The Tawas Hockey Team recently started their season. The team is, back row left to right, assistant coach Gabe Johnston, Kyle Indreica, Walker Hazen, Keagan Bender, Jake Hazen, Cody Primm, Joel Ulman, Axel Eklund, Devin Grathoff, Sean Bernard, Taylor Williams, head coach Mel Rettell, assistant coach Kyle Rettell. Middle row, left to right, Cooper Gorman, Charlie Schnettler, Gage Maxfield, Peyton Freeman, Henry Brummeler, Zack Miller, Oliver McKeon, Braden Bolen. Front row, left to right, Adam Billinghurst, Ethan Wood.

 Photo by Ben Murphy

TAWAS CITY — There is just something about the opening day of the hockey season. There is certainly a special buzz surrounding the Tawas Area co-op hockey team this winter, with the Braves set to drop the puck for the first time today when the Braves head over to Cadillac for a 6 p.m. season opening faceoff.

“There’s a lot of positive vibes right now throughout the program and throughout all the rink in all the programs,” head coach Mel Rettell said. “The warm weather kind of held us back, but we have been fighting through it. Now that it has snowed one time and it is cold, we are ready to go.”

