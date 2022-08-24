BAY CITY — The Oscoda volleyball team said hello to the new season on Saturday, competing at a tournament at Bay City Western. The Lady Owls had one win, one loss and one tie on the day. They opened with a straight sets win against Laker, split with host Western and lost to Walled Lake Northern in straight sets.
“For our first tournament, we served really well, only missing one serve in our first match of the day,” head coach Melissa Curley said. “That is going to be a big part of our game this year. We have lots of great servers that are not only consistent with their serves, but they serve accurately and aggressively. We had a nice groove going against the Lakers, and all of our hitters were able to come away with some kills.”
Even when things got a bit harder against Western and Walled Lake Northern, Curley still found plenty of good things.
“The competition got a little tougher with each match that we played,” she said. “As the teams got tougher, we got out of our system a little bit, but the girls continued to fight and play hard all day. These girls really showed how hard they are willing to fight this season, and I’m very pleased with how our first few matches went. We definitely need to work on our blocking and staying aggressive with our hits, even if we are behind in the score.”
Freshman Luella Whipkey led the team with 10 kills on the day, while adding 47 digs and two aces. Elle Kellstrom had eight kills and two aces, Mia Whipkey added five kills and 10 aces, Ashton Ehle had four kills, one block and eight aces and Kyden Ehle had 27 assists, three kills, one block and five aces.
“Mia Whipkey and Liz Fulco had some great touches with their blocks, but we need to stay a little stronger to get the stuff blocks,” Curley said. “I have been pushing these players to stay aggressive, even if they might be struggling. Grace Bergquist had some great digs, and Luella Whipkey and Elle Kellstrom had great swings all day.”
Oscoda (1-1-1 overall) is at Mt. Pleasant on Friday and returns to action at Tawas Area on Tuesday, Sept. 6.