BAY CITY — The Oscoda volleyball team said hello to the new season on Saturday, competing at a tournament at Bay City Western. The Lady Owls had one win, one loss and one tie on the day. They opened with a straight sets win against Laker, split with host Western and lost to Walled Lake Northern in straight sets.

“For our first tournament, we served really well, only missing one serve in our first match of the day,” head coach Melissa Curley said. “That is going to be a big part of our game this year. We have lots of great servers that are not only consistent with their serves, but they serve accurately and aggressively. We had a nice groove going against the Lakers, and all of our hitters were able to come away with some kills.”

