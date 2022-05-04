OSCODA — The Oscoda baseball team was able to get a pair of wins over visiting North Star League crossover foe AuGres on Thursday. The Owls won the opener 3-2, behind a solid complete game pitching performance by Michael Myles, who struck out seven batters.
The offense saw Carson Gooch hit a double, a single and score a run, Trevor Miller had two singles and one RBI, Hunter Gerow had a single and scored a run, Myles had a double and Mason Osborn had two singles and scored a run.
In game two, Miller got the win pitching, tossing three innings and striking out eight batters. Osborn also had two strikeouts in two innings of relief work.
Jayce Foster and Osborn had three hits each and both scored twice, Alec Apsitis had a single and scored a run, Hunter Gerow had a single, two RBI and scored once and Cam Fabyan reached base three times and scored a run.
On Monday, April 25 Oscoda played a NSL crossover twinbill at Posen. The Owls lost 1-0 in the opener but claimed a 13-0 win over Posen in game two.
In game one, Gooch was the tough-luck losing pitcher, giving up one run on two hits and 11 strikeouts.
“(He pitched) a tremendous game,” head coach Mark Whitley said. “We stranded 12 in the game and just couldn’t find a run. Bases loaded with no outs in the fourth led to zero runs. That was a killer.”
Connor Lee and Foster were both able to reach base twice each.
The Owls got their win in game two. Miller had the win, tossing four perfect innings and striking out 10 of the 12 batters he faced.
“Trevor is hitting all of his spots with three different pitches right now and is dominant from the hill,” Whitley said.
Miller helped his own cause with a double, two singles and three runs, Gerow had a double, a single and scored twice, Fabyan reached base twice and scored a run, Apsitis reached base three times and Myles had a single and scored twice.
Oscoda (7-3 overall) was at Mio for a NSL Big Dipper twinbill on Monday, hosts Hillman on Thursday and stays at home on Monday to play Alcona.