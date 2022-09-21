AYSO SOCCER

AYSO SOCCER — In the first week of AYSO play, 6u Chameleons No. 5 Bryce Alda versus Mighty Thunder No. 3 Wade Lilley.

 Courtesy photo

OSCODA — On Saturday, Sept. 17, the 15U Little Freaks played West Branch in AYSO soccer action. The Oscoda squad were winners by a score of 5-2.

Reed Curley had a big match, scoring all 5 goals for the Kickers. Zeke Sutton and Austin Kellogg shared time in goal with each making 6 saves. Kameron Erkkila was a force on defense posting 13 steals.

Tags

Trending Food Videos