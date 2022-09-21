OSCODA — On Saturday, Sept. 17, the 15U Little Freaks played West Branch in AYSO soccer action. The Oscoda squad were winners by a score of 5-2.
Reed Curley had a big match, scoring all 5 goals for the Kickers. Zeke Sutton and Austin Kellogg shared time in goal with each making 6 saves. Kameron Erkkila was a force on defense posting 13 steals.
In 12U action, the Tawas 4 team defeated the Oscoda Bluejays, 9-2. Harley Kenyon scored both goals for Oscoda.
10U saw the Mighty Tigers double up on the Trans Auto Glass Kickers, 2-1. Norella Ballor scored the Kickers goal. Their coach, Scott O’Dell, praised the play of goalkeepers Clara Hulverson and Jaiden Fulco for keeping the score close.
The Blue Sharks topped The Teal Dolphins, 6-5, in 8U. Carson Ames scored three Goals for the victors. Bradley Vanderhoof blasted two and Devon Fay added one. The Dolphins posted goals from Brooklyn Janis and Lila Haynes who each scored twice. Marley Doherty scored once.
6u saw the Chameleons topple the Warriors, 7-2. Bryce Alda netted three goals. Beckett Nathaniel added two. Jordan Ayers and Brandon Smith each added one. Madison Buckbee and Mackenzie Powroznik each scored for the Warriors.
AYSO actually kicked off their 2022 youth soccer season on Saturday, Sept. 10. During the opening day, Oscoda’s 15u squad fell to Tawas, 7-2. Reed Curley got the Oscoda Little Freaks on the scoreboard with a penalty kick in the first half. Landon Lueckeman scored a goal in the second half. Ryan Tudor earned an assist. Kameron Erkkila made 5 steals and Clara Pavlak had 4.
The 12u Bluejays also fell to Tawas, 8-1. Harley Kenyon scored the lone Oscoda goal.
10u action saw the Kickers blank the Mighty Tigers, 10-0. Paxson Nathaniel had 5 goals in the match. Ryan Ruby and Jaiden Fulco each scored two. Norella Ballor punched in one. Coach Scott Odell highlighted his squads defensive play and aggressive style. “They passed the ball real well and held their positions...old fashioned teamwork.”
6u saw the Chameleons blank the Mighty Thunder, 11-0. Bryce Alda netted 7 goals and Beckett Nathaniel added 3. The Warriors barely edged by the Blades, 3-2. Mackenzie Powroznik scored all three goals in the victory. Rett Kellstrom scored both Blade goals. Frank Doherty earned an assist.