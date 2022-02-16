FAIRVIEW — The Hale boys basketball team was finally able to crack the win column again. On Friday, playing a North Star League Little Dipper contest in Fairview, the Eagles claimed a 58-39 victory and snapped a 10-game losing streak in the process.
Hale had Brandon Maddox lead the team with 15 points, Zach Koepke scored 10, Nate Hall was good for eight, Gage Kangas added seven, Brady McCadie scored six and putting in five was Jeff Guoan. Maddox also had 12 rebounds and Kangas tracked down 11 boards.
On Wednesday, Hale dropped a home NSL Little Dipper contest against AuGres, 57-38.
The Wolverines led 16-12 after a close opening quarter and pushed to a 25-17 margin by the half and 43-31 lead entering the fourth.
“We wanted to go inside with our size advantage and I thought we did a nice job,” AuGres head coach Gordie Ostrander said.
The Eagles had Jeff Guoan lead the way with nine points, Gage Kangas, Nate Hall and Zach Koepke added seven points apiece, Brandon Maddox added five and, Mike Koepke chipped in with two Jerrick Johnson scored one.
The Wolverines were led by Parker Nelson with 23 points and 13 rebounds, Lance Selle netted 17 points and tracked down eight rebounds and Evan Saunders scored six points, dished out five assists and had four steals.
On Tuesday, Feb. 8 the Eagles lost a home NSL Little game with Posen, 71-22.
The Vikings dominated this one, with leads of 19-7, 42-13 at the half and 61-18 entering the fourth.
Kangas and Hall were able to put in seven points apiece, Z. Koepke added four points, Sam Patten hit for three points and Brady McCadie scored one.
Hale (2-12 overall, 1-5 NSL Little Dipper) played up at Atlanta on Tuesday, heads to AuGres on Friday, hosts Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian on Saturday and hosts Whittemore-Prescott on Tuesday.