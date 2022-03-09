BATTLE CREEK — Three Oscoda bowlers competed in the girls’ Division 4 individual state championship meet on Saturday, at M-66 Bowl in Battle Creek. None were able to move on to the bracket round, but each one did finish inside the top-50.
The top finisher for the Lady Owls was junior Colbie Kruse, who finished 26th with a six game series of 910. Junior Sophie Otremba was 44th with a series of 834 and sophomore Mia Winter rolled an 800 to finish 48th.
Tawas Area also had Audrey Alexander compete in the individual finals in Division 3 at Jax 60 I Jackson. She rolled a series of 813 and finished 57th.