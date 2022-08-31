HOUGHTON LAKE — The first half of the Oscoda football team’s season opening game at Houghton Lake on Thursday wasn’t exactly a thing of beauty. The Owls did lead 8-6 at the half though, and dominant third and fourth quarters helped them control things from there, to the tune of a 30-12 non-league victory.

“Every year you want your new team to start off on the right foot,” head coach Mark Whitley said. “I think that we had about as sloppy of a first half that we could, but once we got that first game rust out we played pretty solid.”

