HOUGHTON LAKE — The first half of the Oscoda football team’s season opening game at Houghton Lake on Thursday wasn’t exactly a thing of beauty. The Owls did lead 8-6 at the half though, and dominant third and fourth quarters helped them control things from there, to the tune of a 30-12 non-league victory.
“Every year you want your new team to start off on the right foot,” head coach Mark Whitley said. “I think that we had about as sloppy of a first half that we could, but once we got that first game rust out we played pretty solid.”
The Bobcats scored on a screen play that broke free for a 28-yard touchdown to take a 6-0 lead just minutes into the game.
The Owl defense regrouped from here though, only allowing one more score the rest of the contest.
“I think our defense did an outstanding job,” Whitley said. “They were where they were supposed to be and did their jobs. Our front seven was getting pressuring on their running backs and quarterbacks. The thing we have to clean up this week is wrapping up. We could have had seven or eight more tackles for loss had we wrapped up, and a couple of those turned into big plays.”
Oscoda’s first drive ended after it fumbled the ball away just three yards from the end zone. The Owls’ next two drives came up empty as well, but a defensive play helped set the stage for their first touchdown.
Facing a third-and-two at the Oscoda 30-yard line, Carson Gooch stepped in front of a Houghton Lake passing for an interception. His return and a late hit after the play, helped set up Oscoda’s six play, 51-yard scoring drive. Gooch capped off the series with a five-yard touchdown run, through a wide open hole down the middle of the offensive line. Tyler Sheffer ran in the two-point conversion to make it 8-6 and the Owls never looked back from there.
“Gooch ran really well and hit the holes and Sheffer ran the ball hard up the middle,” Whitley said. “I like to talk about my guys up front too. Parker Boughner moved to center, Landon Weed and Vinny Carafelly blocked really well on the left side. Jayden Eberline and Nick Kusibab (were the other lineman), across the line, we blocked well.”
The second half started with a bang as Damon Burrows scooped up the kickoff and raced 60 yards to the Houghton Lake 19-yard line.
On fourth-and-goal from the four, Michael Myles tossed a pass that while a Bobcat defender got his hand on it, the ball went perfectly to Sheffer for the touchdown and 14-6 lead.
Houghton Lake answered with a 50-yard touchdown pass just two plays into its next drive to make it 14-12, but it was all Owls form there.
Oscoda tacked on a 19-yard touchdown run by Gooch that made it 22-12 and finished up the scoring in the fourth quarter on a hard Sheffer run up the middle from just two yards out.
“Myles handled the signals well and ran the team and kept our pace up pretty decent for being a hot and humid night,” Whitley said of his quarterback. “A lot of positives that we can work from. We had some mistakes, like fumbling the ball at the three yard line but I think once we settled in at halftime and realized that we didn’t need to make any more mistakes and we really settled into our offense and then we really started having some fun and it was pretty awesome. We were fortunate that the bad weather they were calling for never showed up. It was a great night to enjoy a football game.”
Gooch finished with 130 yards and two touchdowns to lead the offense, Burrows rushed for 65 yards and also had 15 yards receiving and Sheffer added 46 yards and one touchdown rushing, a and he also had one touchdown reception for four yards. Jayce Foster had 17 yards rushing. Myles was four-of-11 passing for 65 yards and one touchdown and he also ran for another 27 yards. Blake Mallak had 32 receiving yards.
Kusibab led the defense with seven tackles, including three for a loss, Burrows had constant pressure on the Houghton Lake quarterback and finished with seven tackles, Sheffer also had seven tackles, Mallak had five and Weed and Carafelly had three apiece.
