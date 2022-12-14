CEDARVILLE — Last season, on their trip up to Cedarville, the Oscoda girls basketball team returned home with a disappointing loss. On Saturday, serving as hosts to that same Cedarville squad, the Lady Owls were able to get the job done, in an exciting 71-63 non-conference overtime victory.

“I think last year it was probably our worst game of the year,” head coach Mark Toppi said. “We just didn’t have any energy and this time we played like we wanted to win. It was a pretty impressive win for us. They are a solid team, their player (Taylor Williams) was the best player we have seen this year and they had all five starters back from last year, so it is not like they lost a bunch of people. Last year it was over right from the tip.”

Tags

Trending Food Videos