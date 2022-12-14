CEDARVILLE — Last season, on their trip up to Cedarville, the Oscoda girls basketball team returned home with a disappointing loss. On Saturday, serving as hosts to that same Cedarville squad, the Lady Owls were able to get the job done, in an exciting 71-63 non-conference overtime victory.
“I think last year it was probably our worst game of the year,” head coach Mark Toppi said. “We just didn’t have any energy and this time we played like we wanted to win. It was a pretty impressive win for us. They are a solid team, their player (Taylor Williams) was the best player we have seen this year and they had all five starters back from last year, so it is not like they lost a bunch of people. Last year it was over right from the tip.”
While last year’s game might have been over from the start, Saturday’s rendition pretty much went down to the wire.
Oscoda had to survive a late Cedarville rally that forced overtime, and they also lost dominant post player Kingsley Backstrom with a hand injury late in regulation.
Undaunted, the Owls hit four free throws to start the extra session and Luella Whipkey knocked down a close-range shot to stake them to a 66-60 lead with about 1:30 remaining.
Cedarville followed with a three pointer to trim that down to 66-63, but L. Whipkey sank a pair of free throws to extend that back to 68-63 and the Owls went three-of-four from the line after that to seal the victory.
“I was impressed we were able to do it with Kingsley hurt,” Toppi said. “We came back to the bench (after regulation) and we were a little down, but we were able to pull it out. It was a good start to overtime, we did really good on free throws. One of our goals was to make more free throws than the other team attempts, and we did. We were pretty good from there in overtime and some of the girls that were missing them early on made them when they counted.”
The win is also of note in that it gave Toppi his 100th career coaching victory. Under Toppi, the once struggling Oscoda girls’ basketball program has turned into an area power, racking up numerous league and district championships in the process.
“(Getting 100 wins) is pretty cool, and it was a great way to get it, in an overtime game against a team that beat us last year,” Toppi said. “The big thing is that that (JV head coach Dean Caldwell) is at 96, so he is going to get his 100 this year too. That means a lot, usually you can’t get a JV coach to stick around that long. He puts in more work than most varsity coaches in the North Star League do for his JV team. It is a group effort, a lot of good players in the past, a lot of hard work from the coaches and the kids.”
It was quite the back-and-forth contest. Cedarville led 18-11 in the first quarter, but Mia Whipkey was able to knock down consecutive threes to pull the Owls within 18-17 after one.
A steal and a fast-break hoop by Backstrom put Oscoda ahead 19-18, and it led nearly the entire frame. The quarter was highlighted with a three pointer by Gooch and was capped off by Backstorm with another bucket in the paint for a 33-27 lead at the half.
Early third quarter threes by L. Whipkey and Gooch pushed the Owl lead to 39-29, but Cedarville closed the frame on a 20-5 run to take a 49-44 advantage entering the fourth.
An and-one play bay Backstrom put Oscoda back ahead 53-51 midway through the fourth. Gooch knocked down a free throw that pushed Oscoda’s lead to 58-56, but Cedarville forced the overtime thanks to two free throws in the final seconds.
“The big thing is, we cut our turnovers down, we had 12 against them and that was the difference,” Toppi said. “We knew it wasn’t over when we got up by 10, we knew we had to keep fighting.”
Backstrom finished with 20 points, Gooch netted 16, M. Whipkey drilled home 15 points, L. Whipkey netted 10, Elle Kellstrom put in nine and Ashton Ehle scored one point.
On Tuesday, Dec. 6 the Owls won a home non-league game over Division one school Midland High, 62-40.
“That was good, when we booked them we didn’t realize they had a girl transfer out, but they have 1300 kids in their school and they were solid, coached well and run their offense really well,” Toppi said. “Backstrom was a force, she just plays at a different speed.”
Backstrom finished with 22 points, A. Ehle and M. Whipkey scored 12 points each, Gooch and L. Whipkey put in seven points apiece and Kellstrom finished with three.
Oscoda (3-1 overall) hosts Posen on Friday and plays Flint Hamady on Dec. 27 at Redford Westfield Prep as a part of the Motor City Roundball Classic.