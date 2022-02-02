ESSEXVILLE — After picking up wins in their first three duals, the Oscoda swim and dive team dropped their first Independent Swim Conference dual of the season on Tuesday, Jan. 25. The Owls came up short at Essexville-Garber, 104-81.
In the medley relay, Joe Rush, John Melendez, Hank Dawson and Emma Hofacer were part of a second place team and Libby Mongeau, Ben Rudolph, Axel Raybourn and Danny Snider placed third.
In the 200 free, Raybourn took first place points with Mongeau and Jeslyn LaJoice coming in fourth and fifth. In the individual medley, the Owls had second, third and fifth place finishes thanks to swims by Rudolph, Hofacer and Hannah Williams and the 50 free had Snider, Dawson and Melendez coming in second, fourth and fifth. Aidan Taylor won the diving portion, while Penny Erickson and Cody Hartwig were third and fourth.
In the butterfly, Rabourn was able to come in third and Hofacer was fourth, Rush, Snider and Melendez were second, third and fifth in the 100 free and the 200 free relay team of Price, Williams, Melendez and Carter Nelkie finished third.
Rush and Mongeau were second and fourth in the backstroke, Dawson, Rudolph and Taylor finished second, third and fifth in the breaststroke and the night was finished up with the second place 400 free relay team of Snider, Raybourn, Rudolph and Rush.
Oscoda (3-1 ISC) heads to Caro on Tuesday and returns home to host Ogemaw Heights on Thursday, Feb. 10.