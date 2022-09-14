Tawas Area soccer's Ethan Hedglin

Tawas Area goalie Ethan Hedglin makes a save during last week’s home win over Shepherd.

 Photo by Ben Murphy

TAWAS CITY — Playing at home against visiting Roscommon on Thursday, the Tawas Area soccer team was able to hang around with the Bucks for much of the contest. A pair of late goals was the difference however, as Roscommon used those tallies to return home with a 3-1 Northern Michigan Soccer League victory.

“We didn’t play our ‘A’ game,” head coach Ken Cook said. “I’m anxious to watch the game footage to try to identify where we fell short. We are still trying to figure out where everyone belongs on the field with this crew. I’m confident in my team and we will get it figured out before we play some of these teams a second time.”

