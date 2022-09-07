STANDISH — In high school soccer, when the other team scores two goals in the first 16 minutes of the game, it typically doesn’t bode well for the other team. On Wednesday, while playing at Standish-Sterling, Oscoda survived an early two goal attack, rebounding for a convincing come-from-behind 7-3 victory.
After Standish used a steady wind to its favor in the opening minutes for the 2-0 lead, Oscoda rallied to lead 6-2 at the half. Both teams netted single goals in the second half.
Jace Hulverson and Jayden Conly had three goals apiece and Joe Rush netted the other goal. Justin Travis had there assists, Aaron Ellis had two assists and Colin Stephan and Jack LeClair had one assist apiece.
Isaiah Spragg earned the win in goal, getting 14 saves. Alec Apsitis had four steals and six intercepts, Stephan had four steals and LeClair had three steals. Apsitis also had three non-keeper saves and Hank Dawson had one non-keeper save.
On Monday, Aug. 29 Oscoda opened up North Star League play with an 8-0 victory over visiting Alcona.
The Owls started the scoring just five minutes into the game, with Travis scoring on a Stephan pass. Conly finished a corner kick from Ellis to make it 2-0 and midway through the half Hulverson booted in a ball in front of the net to put things to 3-0.
Before the half ended LeClair and Stephan had a goal each to make it 5-0.
Ellis scored 18 minutes into the second half to make it a 6-0 lead, Rush scored about three minutes later and in the 69th minute the game ended via mercy, when Camden Uhlbeck scored a goal. LeClair had assists on the final two goals.
The Owls outshot the Tigers 31-2 in the game, with Spragg getting the win in net, filling in for an injured Johnathan Heisner.
Stephan had four steals and Michael Allen had three steals and three intercepts.
Oscoda (3-3 overall, 1-0 NSL) hosts Pinconning today (Wednesday), plays at Fairview on Thursday and hosts Boyne City on Saturday. The Owls also play at Midland Calvary Baptist on Tuesday.