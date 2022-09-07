Oscoda soccer's Mason Osborn

Oscoda soccer’s Mason Osborn boots the ball down the field during Wednesday’s win at Standish-Sterling.

 Photo by Ben Murphy

STANDISH — In high school soccer, when the other team scores two goals in the first 16 minutes of the game, it typically doesn’t bode well for the other team. On Wednesday, while playing at Standish-Sterling, Oscoda survived an early two goal attack, rebounding for a convincing come-from-behind 7-3 victory.

After Standish used a steady wind to its favor in the opening minutes for the 2-0 lead, Oscoda rallied to lead 6-2 at the half. Both teams netted single goals in the second half.

