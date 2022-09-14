MERIDIAN — The Oscoda football team played their third straight road game on Friday. The Owls made the trip this time to Meridian, in what was a 56-8 non-conference setback.
“We did not play well at all to start the game,” head coach Mark Whitely said. “We knew they were going to onside to start the game, they did and we didn’t get the ball on the first play of the game. Our special teams struggled all night and we will have to fix that this week in practice.”
Oscoda’s lone score came on a 25-yard touchdown run by Gooch. Mike Myles tossed a pass to Damon Burrows on the ensuring two-point conversion.
Gooch finished with 65 yards rushing to lead the offense.
“Our offensive line struggled blocking and our defense struggled tackling, so with that being said we will work on blocking tackling and special teams this week to prepare to go to Frankfort,” Whitley said. “Meridian had a sound run game that we struggled to stop. Blake Mallak played really well on defense and on offense and Carson Gooch looked good when he had the ball on offense. We have to clean things up on both sides of the ball and that is what we will do this week in practice.”
Oscoda (1-2 overall) returns to Northern Michigan Football League Legends Division play on Friday, at Frankfort (2-1). The Panthers are coming off a 28-0 loss to a solid St. Ignace team last week.