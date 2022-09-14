MERIDIAN — The Oscoda football team played their third straight road game on Friday. The Owls made the trip this time to Meridian, in what was a 56-8 non-conference setback.

“We did not play well at all to start the game,” head coach Mark Whitely said. “We knew they were going to onside to start the game, they did and we didn’t get the ball on the first play of the game. Our special teams struggled all night and we will have to fix that this week in practice.”

