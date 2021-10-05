OSCODA – The Oscoda soccer team went up against their biggest test of the season Friday night, hosting Division 4’s seventh ranked McBain Northern Michigan Christian. The Comets were able to mostly control the contest, handing the Owls just their second loss of the year, 6-0.
NMC scored about five minutes into the game and tacked on two more goals in the opening half to lead 3-0 at the break.
The Comets scored less than a minute into the second half, after the ball, after hitting the crossbar on a shot, was not called dead after it hit a branch hanging over the goal. The Comets socked in their final two goals with about 28 minutes and 12 minutes left to play.
Brendan Apsitis was in net and allowed five goals and made eight saves. John Heisner had one save and gave up one goal in the final 12 minutes.
Jayden Conly had three steals, Shane Nowiski, Alec Apsitis and Lewis Axline had three intercepts each.
On Monday, Sept. 27, Oscoda played at Sault Ste. Marie, where they lost 2-1.
The Blue Devils opened the scoring about 17 minutes in the game, though Michael Wrona was able to knot things up in the 34th minute.
With the game still tied at one apiece and just under 11 minutes to play, the Soo was able to score what turned into the game winner on a free kick.
B. Apsitis made six saves and gave up one goal and Heisner gave up the second goal.
Axline had three steals and A. Apsitis had two steals, Shane Nowiski had six intercepts and Hunter Gerow had two intercepts.
Oscoda (12-2 overall) was at Tawas Area on Monday, hosts Sault Ste. Marie on Saturday and is at home against Alcona on Monday to wrap up the regular season.