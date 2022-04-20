OSCODA — While the opening games of the season didn’t go the way the Oscoda baseball team would have liked, their second doubleheader mostly made up for it. The Owls were hosting Grayling in a pair of non-league games on Thursday and picked up well-played 14-4 and 5-0 victories.
In game one, Michael Myles pitched four innings to get the win.
Trevor Miller had a triple, two doubles, one single, three RBI and scored three times, Cameron Fabyan had two doubles, three RBI and two runs, Hunter Gerow had two singles, Myles had a single and scored three times, Mason Osborn had two singles and scored twice, Jayce Foster had a single and came in to score twice.
“Myles pitched well, getting the win,” head coach Mark Whitley said.
In game two, Trevor Miller picked up the win, in what turned into a four inning contest due to darkness. He struck out seven batters.
Miller helped his own cause with three hits, one RBI and one run, Connor Lee reached base twice and scored once, Myles also reached base on two occasions and scored once and Gerow and Osborn had one base appearance and one run apiece.
On Tuesday, April 12 Oscoda hosted Pinconning in its season opener. The Owls lost both of those games by twin scores of 18-0. Further details were not provided.
Oscoda (2-2 overall) was at Hale on Monday, heads up to Posen on Thursday and makes the trip to Atlanta on Monday.