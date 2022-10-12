FAIRVIEW — The Oscoda soccer team notched a convincing home win over Fairview on Thursday. The Owls led 6-0 at the half and socked in two more goals in the second half to end the game 13 minutes early via mercy, 8-0.
John Heisner, Joe Rush, Mason Osborn, Alec Apsitis, Jayden Conly, Jace Hulverson and Colin Stephen had one goal apiece. Apsitis also had three assists, Aaron Ellis had two assists and Hulverson and Stephan chipped in with one assist each. Fairview also had an own-goal to help account for the eight goals.
Isaiah Spragg had three saves to get the shutout, Camden Uhlbeck had four steals and four intercepts, Jack LeClair had four steals and Apsitis added four intercepts.
On Wednesday, Oscoda lost a road game at Grayling, 7-3. Grayling scored just 15 seconds into the game and led 4-1 at the half.
Conley had the first goal for the Owls, with Hulverson sending in the ball for two goals in the second half. Justin Travis had two assists and Jack LeClair had one assist.
Spragg faced four penalty shots in goal, making a save on one, and had 13 saves in all. Hank Dawson also had one non-keeper save, Apsitis had four steals and six intercepts, Stephan had five steals and Osborn had five intercepts.
On Monday, Oct. 3 the Owls won a road game in Pinconning, 5-0.
Oscoda led this one 4-0 at the half and emptied out its bench in the second half and the scoring punch slowed down.
Apsitis scored 10 minutes into the game for an early 1-0 lead, with LeClair scoring about 15 minutes later on an assist by Stephan to make it 2-0.
Ellis scored on a pass by Travis to make it 3-0 and Hulverson scored unassisted to push the score to 4-0 at the half.
The lone second half goal came from Stephan, with an assist by Wesley Lott.
Spragg had five saves to earn the win, Apsitis had six steals, Heisner had one non-keeper save, seven intercepts and three steals and Stephen Price had six steals and three intercepts.
Oscoda (11-10 overall) finishes up the regular season on Thursday at home against Unionville-Sebawaing. The Owls begin Division 4 district play on Tuesday at home against the winner of a game between Alcona and Roscommon. Tawas Area and Fairview are also in the district, with the finals set for Oct. 20 in Tawas.