Oscoda soccer's Jayden Conly

Oscoda’s Jayden Conly with the ball near midfield during last week’s contest in Grayling.

 Photo by Ben Murphy

FAIRVIEW — The Oscoda soccer team notched a convincing home win over Fairview on Thursday. The Owls led 6-0 at the half and socked in two more goals in the second half to end the game 13 minutes early via mercy, 8-0.

John Heisner, Joe Rush, Mason Osborn, Alec Apsitis, Jayden Conly, Jace Hulverson and Colin Stephen had one goal apiece. Apsitis also had three assists, Aaron Ellis had two assists and Hulverson and Stephan chipped in with one assist each. Fairview also had an own-goal to help account for the eight goals.

Tags

Trending Food Videos