OSCODA – Members of the Oscoda USBC Association competed in the 73rd Women’s Championship Tournament and the 38th Open Bowling Tournaments held Feb. 6–12.
The Women’s Team Champions were Vista Lounge with a 2814 handicap score. The team members were Captain Paige Huebel, Ellen Dumaresq, Anastasia Richard; and Brooke Huebel. Eleven women’s teams competed.
The Women’s Doubles Champions were Edie Hart and Autumn London with a 1432 handicap score. Fourteen doubles team competed.
The Women’s Singles Champion was Staci Cruickshank who rolled a 770 handicap series. Twenty-seven singles competed in the event.
The Women’s All-Events Handicap Champion was Laura Kruse with a total of 2124. The Women’s All-Events Scratch winner was Paige Huebel with a total 1834.
The 38th Open Team Champions team was Vista Lounge with a 3756 handicap score. The Team members were Captain Grant Huebel, Caleb Watson, Schylar Cruickshank; Austin Poland and Dave Tedrow. Thirty teams competed.
The Open Doubles Champions were Alex Angelo and Josh Jackson with a 1580 handicap score. Twenty-seven doubles competed.
The Open Singles Champion was Brooke Huebel who rolled 909 handicap series. Fifty-two singles competed.
Congratulations to Brooke Huebel for rolling her first scratch series score of 771 and Grant Huebel rolling his first scratch series of 807. Josh Jackson rolled his first 300 game during the Open Tournament. Josh Jackson and Grant Huebel will receive rings from the United State Bowling Congress and special awards from the Oscoda USBC Association and Michigan USBC State Association.
All Women and Men’s winners will receive cash prizes and plaques when the Oscoda USBC Association crowns their winners at the Vista Lanes Center on March 12.
Oscoda USBC Bowling Association appreciates all of its sponsors this year.