OSCODA – Members of the Oscoda USBC Association competed in the 73rd Women’s Championship Tournament and the 38th Open Bowling Tournaments held Feb. 6–12.

The Women’s Team Champions were Vista Lounge with a 2814 handicap score. The team members were Captain Paige Huebel, Ellen Dumaresq, Anastasia Richard; and Brooke Huebel. Eleven women’s teams competed.

Tags

Trending Food Videos