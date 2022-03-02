HALE — The Hale boys basketball team came within just a few baskets of picking up a much-needed victory at home against Atlanta Friday. The Huskies closed the game on a 10-3 run however, handing the Eagles with a 47-40 North Star League Little Dipper loss.
The Eagles trailed 22-18 late in the third quarter, but closed the frame on an 11-2 spurt to pull ahead 29-24 entering the fourth.
During that span, Nate Hall had a drive to the basket that rolled in, Zach Koepke had a put-back basket and Brandon Maddox tied it up at 24-all on a 16-footer.
The Eagles finished off the drive with a steal and a fast break basket.
The Huskies scored the first 12 points of the fourth quarter to reclaim a lead at 36-29, but a nice and-one play by Maddox brought Hale within 36-32, and a three pointer by Gage Kangas knotted things up at 37-all with 1:50 to play.
Atlanta answered the other way with a bucket in transition to take a 39-37 advantage, and it hit six-of-eight from the free throw line in the final 90 seconds to salt away the win.
The first quarter was back-and-forth as well. Kangas had an early mid-range bucket tie things at 6-6, and a Zach Koepke hoop off an inbound set-piece had Hale down just 10-9 after one.
In the second, Atlanta pulled to a 17-11 lead, but Jeff Guoan drilled a trey to get Hale with 17-14 at the half.
Z. Koepke and Kangas had baskets that left Hale down 17-16 and 19-18, with an Atlanta three pointer giving it a 22-18 advantage.
This led to the Eagle run to end the third period.
Leading the way for the Eagles was Maddox with 17 points, Z. Koepke finished with 10 points, Kangas put in seven points, Guoan had three points and with two apiece was Brady McCadie, Hall and M. Koepke. Kangas also had eight rebounds and four assists and Guoan had six rebounds and Maddox had four rebounds and four steals.
Hale (2-15 overall, 1-8 NSL Little Dipper) hosted Whittemore-Prescott on Monday and wraps up the regular season on Thursday at home against Fairview. The Eagles begin Division 4 district play on Monday against Mio in Hillman. The semi-finals are on Wednesday with the district final scheduled for Friday, March 11. Hillman, AuGres, Atlanta and Fairview are also in the bracket.