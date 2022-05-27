Hale senior Abby Parkinson signs her letter of intent to join the basketball program at Adrian College

HALE — Breakout junior and senior seasons helped pave the way for Hale’s Abby Parkinson to get an opportunity to play basketball at the next level. She officially found the place to continue her basketball and academic career, when she recently signed to play for Adrian College.
“I’m super excited,” she said. “Being able to play with a new set of girls, learning how they play and for them to learn how I play is new and exciting for me. I haven’t been blessed at Hale with having much height on my teams, so being able to play a different style of game, there is going to be a learning curve playing as a guard going into college ball.”
Parkinson, who plans to study athletic training, put up big numbers in her career with the Eagles. As a junior she averaged 15.7 points per game, 8.6 rebounds, two blocks and 1.9 steals. As a senior she had a stat line that read 15.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 3.5 stelas and 1.9 blocks. All told, the 5’9” guard had 862 points, 496 rebounds, 152 steals and 92 blocks for her career.
“Abby has really grown as a player the last two seasons,” her father and high school head coach Ryan Parkinson said. “She was skilled and played hard as an underclassman, but had games she was physically not on equal footing. The last two seasons she has been a force in our league. Her height, combined with her guard skills makes her different than most. She has also been a great leader over the last couple of seasons. The college game is going to push her to get stronger. I think Adrian is a good fit in style of play for her. They will use her shooting and ability to create shots. She gets up the floor extremely well and they like to push the ball. I hope that she gets the experience she is looking for with the Bulldogs.”
It was her dad’s first-hand experience at Adrian that helped get Abby interested in the school.
“He played basketball and graduated from there as well, so I had grown up going to a couple different basketball camps there and I remember one year I got to meet the athletic trainer and I thought what they got to do was cool,” she said. “I thought I would look into that and when the time came to pick a college they ended up having one of the top programs in athletic training and they were more than willing to give me a spot on their team. It was always kind of a dream of mine to play basketball at the same college as my dad.”
So as Abby transitions from being an Eagle to a Bulldog, she knows she has a lot of work ahead of her.
“I’m going to put in a lot of time this summer,” she said. “I have lined up a couple different people, people who have played at a faster pace than a high school game and I am going to go to Adrian a couple of days this summer and learn how the team works and be able to play with them well.”