OSCODA – Oscoda hosted Rogers City and Alcona in a North Star League tri-meet on Wednesday, Jan. 12. The Owls were able to win both meets, though the night was perhaps even more memorable in what happened off the mat; as the Owls honored their seniors in their final home meet, James London won his 100th career match and the school also paid tribute to Antonio Raona; a former Oscoda wrestler who passed away over the summer.
“It was a very bittersweet night from all angles,” head coach Tony Lopez said. “Antonio’s last night on the bench, celebrating our last home meet and James’s 100th win. The two wins are far from how this night will be remembered.”
As for the wrestling action, Oscoda topped Rogers City 35-22 and took down Alcona 48-18.
Ethan Newcomb, London, Isaiah Spragg, Carson Gooch, Ian Boboltz and John Heisner all won both their matches. Jhonas Williams and Jacob Walker added single wins.
Oscoda (12-6 overall, 2-0 NSL).