OSCODA — The Oscoda volleyball team served as hosts to two different teams on Thursday, for a non-league tri-meet. The Lady Owls were able to claim impressive wins over both Graying and Standish-Sterling to continue their early season success.
Against Grayling, Oscoda claimed a 25-21 and 25-16 victory.
“Ashton Ehle started us off with some great serving, putting a lot of pressure on Grayling’s passers,” head coach Melissa Curley said. “Grayling has some great blockers, so we knew we needed to run a fast offense and stay aggressive. Libero, Grace Bergquist, is doing a great job as a defensive leader. She is constantly encouraging the younger passers and helping to keep them focused. She also did a great job serving against Grayling. The first game was pretty close and we got into a little passing slump in the middle of it, but the girls pulled themselves out of it. After a long rally and a kill from Ashton, we turned our game up a notch. Elle Kellstrom had some great swings, leading us to the win.”
Against Standish-Sterling, the Owls won 25-15 and 25-19.
“I think we came out with a lot of confidence, which I hope continues to show and increase with each match,” Curley said. “Our passing was really strong and we didn’t let many balls hit the floor. We took some great swings and placed our serves really well.”
Luella Whipkey finished with 14 kills, 10 digs and six aces, A. Ehle had 12 kills, 13 digs and eight aces, Kyden Ehle had 33 assists, one kill, six digs and three aces, Mia Whipkey added five kills, four digs and one ace, Elle Kellstrom had seven kills, three digs and four aces and Bergquist had 15 digs, three assists and four aces.
“Our communication is improving, but I still like to hear the girls talking more and sooner, but it’s improving every time we play,” Curley said. “Some other big things for us to focus on are our blocking and controlling our serves in the first set. We’ve been reaching our desired max amount of serves for the night just in the first game. The girls are always serving tough at practice and we’re focused a lot on the location, so I’m hoping with a little more confidence, we can cut down the number of missed serves. Kyden Ehle did a great job throwing off the blockers and giving our hitters great opportunities at the net.”
On Tuesday, Sept. 13 the Owls took down visiting Hale in a North Star League crossover game, 25-10, 25-9 and 25-16.
“Ashton Ehle started us off with five straight service points, four of them being aces,” Curley said. “So, we started off strong and stayed strong throughout the night. We placed the ball really well with our server and hits. I’m really impressed with how well the girls did with the side out portion of the game. We didn’t dwell on mistakes. We fixed them quickly and got the ball right back, which I think also carried over into Thursday.”
L. Whipkey finished with eight kills, six digs and four aces and A. Ehle added four kills, one block, five digs and 11 aces.
For the Lady Eagles, Erica Bernard had seven points and served up four aces, Chloe Bernard had three points and one ace and Arianna Koepke had two kills. Dalaney Kimmerer also had two assists.
Oscoda (9-2-1 overall) was at Hillman on Tuesday, hosts its own invitational on Saturday and hosts Fairview on Tuesday.
Hale hosted Alcona on Tuesday, is also at the Oscoda invite on Saturday and plays at Rogers City on Tuesday.