OSCODA – The Oscoda swim and dive team was able to pick up another dual win in the Independent Swim Conference on Tuesday, Jan. 10. The Owls were hosting Ogemaw Heights and picked up a 102-87 victory. Oscoda is now 3-1 overall in league duals.

Oscoda opened up with a win in the medley relay with swims of Joe Rush, Stephen Price, Axel Raybourn and Ben Rudolph. They also had a third place finish in the same event, with Patrick Boje, Aidan Taylor, Julian Gawne and Ryan Story.

