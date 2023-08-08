OSCODA – The Oscoda boys’ soccer program has seen its fair share of head coaching changes in recent years. The Owls will now be under their third head coach in as many years, as Josh Jackson has taken over the program in time for this fall’s season.
He takes over for Stephen Martin who coached the 2022 season and Don Axline who coached multiple seasons before that.
“The boys look good, I’m seeing lots of potential,” Jackson said. “Numbers are a bit thin this year which is a little concerning but I plan on partnering with AYSO and getting involved with their program and encouraging the kids to do the same. We plan on doing mini camps in the off-season for all ages and of course we still have an AYSO night during the season.”
While this will be Jackson’s first head varsity coaching role, he has vast soccer experience, having played the game for much of his life. He also has experience in youth soccer as a coach and an official.
The Owls went 11-12 last year, losing to Roscommon in a Division 4 district semifinal game. Jackson was hired in time to have much of the off-season to get a jump start on the season, which saw practices begin on Monday.
“Short term goals for this season are to slow the game down, use the field and encourage the kids to follow a new game plan,” Jackson said. “This will be tough for the juniors and seniors because this is their third coach in three years, but they are resilient and I’ve seen them catching on quickly.”
In future seasons, Jackson hopes that the Owls soccer program can continue to grow.
“Long term goals would be to build the program back up and get enough players for a JV team again,” he said. “Soccer has been a passion of mine for many years and I truly believe I can help student athletes accomplish any of their goals and maybe even find new ones they didn’t know they wanted.”
Whatever happens in his debut season, the new coach believes there will be plenty to be excited about.
“All in all it will be a fun season,” Jackson said. “Hopefully one with more ups than downs and I really encourage the parents and community to come out and support our guys.”