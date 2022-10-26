TAWAS CITY — This one is going to sting for awhile.
The Tawas Area soccer team, hosting Roscommon in a Division 4 district championship game, led two different times in the contest and by most accounts they controlled the game, but nonetheless suffered an unsettling 3-2 season ending loss.
“We weren’t ready for our season to come to an end,” head coach Ken Cook said. “I’ll give Roscommon credit for playing aggressive, but I really felt we outplayed them on the field and had more possession time.”
Tawas controlled possession through the first 15 minutes of the game, and drew first blood when Braden Bolen was able to win a loose ball in front of the net, sending it home for the 1-0 lead.
The Bucks answered less than two minutes later to make it 1-1, and though Tawas had a few good looks at the net in the closing minutes of the half, couldn’t send another one in before the break.
Tawas came out with a quick goal in the second half, getting a nice center pass from Brant McKinley. Vinnie Frank accepted it about 15 yards out and blasted it in for a 2-1 lead with 36:44 to play.
“We have been working on trying to get the guys to go to the center and make crosses and Trace Reay and Brant are the two best at that,” Cook said. “That was a play we had been practicing and it was perfect, it was beautiful.”
The Bucks once again had an answer though, and converted on a 30-yard free kick, that painfully went in, just out of reach of the Tawas goalkeeper.
With just under nine minutes to play, Roscommon drew the Tawas goalie out of the net, and fired off a shot. Defender Bo Shufelt made an alert play, racing back to make a non-keeper save, kicking the ball out of bounds.
Disaster struck on the ensuing corner kick though, as they converted the set piece in for a goal, and they managed to hold off the Braves’ final advances as time ticked away.
“We led the game twice, but couldn’t stop them from scoring and tying the game back up each time and then we gave up one late in the game on a corner kick,” Cook said. “We just let in a couple goals that we shouldn’t have let in and then we had some bad luck and didn’t capitalize on a couple of the opportunities we had.”
Axel Eklund was in net and made five saves.
On Tuesday, Oct. 18 the Braves opened the post-season with an 8-0 victory over visiting Fairview.
Ethan Hedglin, Reay and Frank had two goals each with Bolen and Jake Look getting one apiece. Assists were earned by Frank with two while Reay, Bolen, Kevin Loew and McKinley had one apiece.
Eklund was in goal to get credit for the shutout win.
Tawas finishes the season 9-10-3 overall.
“We are graduating a lot of seniors, seven, so we are going to have to retool a little bit,” Cook said. “We have a lot of sophomores that have talked about playing that used to play in rec days, so we would like to get them out and some new freshmen coming in. It is going to be a different team, but there are some key players that we are bringing back.”