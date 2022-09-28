OSCODA — After opening the season with four straight road games, the Oscoda football team finally got to play on their home field on Friday. The Owls took on visiting St. Ignace in a Northern Michigan Football League Legacy Division showdown, but they were unable to use the home field to their benefit, falling 33-6.
“I just think that we shot ourselves in the foot too many times,” head coach Mark Whitley said. “We had a pass reception that we let someone take away, we had a couple of fumbles and a fumble on a kickoff that went all the way back towards the end zone. Just some bad luck stuff that we need to get cleaned up, and we were replaying the toughest team in our league. We were doing a better job otherwise; our blocking was a lot better, our tackling was a lot better, but we have to eliminate the mistakes and play a complete game. Hopefully we can fix some of that stuff and get ready for Harbor Springs this week.”
The Owls opened the game with the ball, and they were able to pick up a quick first down, thanks to a positive running play to the edge by Damon Burrows and a quarterback draw by Michael Myles.
Oscoda nearly picked up another first down a few plays later. On third-and-nine at their own 40-yard line, Myles threw a pass that had apparently been caught by his wide receiver. However, the Saints’ corner back fought the ball away from the wideout for an interception, giving them the ball near midfield.
St. Ignace punted the ball away after stalling out on that possession, but used that punt to play the field position game, which eventually led to its first score on a long touchdown run.
The Saints also scored on a long run play late in the second quarter, giving them a 13-0 lead at the half.
St. Ignace put the game away with a 47-yard touchdown run a few plays into the third quarter and it pulled ahead 25-0 midway through the frame on a short touchdown pass.
Disaster struck for the Owls on the ensuing kickoff. The kick returner had the ball bounce off them. It bounced about 10 yards down the field, where it hit another player, only to have it deflect to the two-yard line where St. Ignace pounced on it; setting up another touchdown and 33-0 lead only moments later.
The Owls did return the ensuing kickoff 80-yard for a touchdown, thanks to an electric run by Blake Mallak.
“The big plays (hurt),” Whitley said. “Time of possession was probably three-to-one us, they had two plays for touchdowns that went over 60-plus and if we shut down those long plays it is a great game. We had 140 yards of offense in the first half btu we had some mistakes or have a holding. I thought we played well at times, we just have to put a complete game together and when we do we are going to be really competitive and have a good day.”
On a positive note, Whitley liked what he saw in senior Carson Gooch, who saw his role changed somewhat; seeing time at his usual spot at running back and he took some snaps in at quarterback as well.
“I think that Gooch, being put into a quarterback role (did well) and we had some adjustments for the whole offensive unit, and they adjusted well as a whole,” Whitley said. “I thought we blocked really well at times, and not so much at times, but I saw some bright spots and I think our defense played pretty good at times, we just gave up two long plays. We have to play hard every down, whistle to whistle and that is what we have been teaching them.”
Gooch finished with 96 yards rushing and 17 yards receiving. Mallak had 23 yards on the ground and 19 receiving and Burrows finished with 56 yards rushing and 18 yards receiving. Myles was able to throw for 76 yards and he ran for another 15 yards.
Gooch also led the defense with nine tackles, Ricky Gutierrez had seven tackle, Mallak, Landon Weed and Parker Boughner each took down six, Tyler Sheffer tracked down five tackles and Vinny Carefelly had four tackles.
Oscoda (1-4 overall, 0-3 NMFC Legacy) hosts Harbor Springs (0-5, 0-2) in another league game on Friday. The Rams lost last week to Odessa Lakewood, 47-0.