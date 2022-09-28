OSCODA — After opening the season with four straight road games, the Oscoda football team finally got to play on their home field on Friday. The Owls took on visiting St. Ignace in a Northern Michigan Football League Legacy Division showdown, but they were unable to use the home field to their benefit, falling 33-6.

“I just think that we shot ourselves in the foot too many times,” head coach Mark Whitley said. “We had a pass reception that we let someone take away, we had a couple of fumbles and a fumble on a kickoff that went all the way back towards the end zone. Just some bad luck stuff that we need to get cleaned up, and we were replaying the toughest team in our league. We were doing a better job otherwise; our blocking was a lot better, our tackling was a lot better, but we have to eliminate the mistakes and play a complete game. Hopefully we can fix some of that stuff and get ready for Harbor Springs this week.”

