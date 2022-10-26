OSCODA — The 68th meeting between heated rivals Oscoda and Tawas Area on the football field just might have been the best one of them all. After many big plays by each side, and even a little controversy in the late stages, Friday’s game was finally decided in the second overtime, when it was the Owls who made the plays, getting a crucial five-yard touchdown reception by Blake Mallak to get the lead, and a big-time stuff by Tyler Sheffer on defense made it stand, 18-12 for the win. This marks the Owls’ sixth straight win in the rivalry, keeping the coveted News-Press trophy in their hands for yet another year.

“What a way to have a rivalry game, with a big crowd on both sides,” Oscoda head coach Mark Whitley said. “It is a great win for more than the team, I think the community and all the kids in the school were pretty excited about it. That is six in a row, that is a pretty big deal and I just thought it was a tremendous game. It was a real defensive battle and a fun game to coach.”

Tags

Trending Food Videos