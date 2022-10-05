W-P football's Dillan Parent

W-P’s Dillan Parent looks for room to run during Friday’s homecoming loss to Rogers City.

 Courtesy photo

WHITTEMORE — Whittemore-Prescott had hoped to hand undefeated and 11th ranked Rogers City its first loss of the season during its homecoming football game on Friday. The Cardinals showed some positive signs early on in their upset bid, but ultimately came up short in the North Star League Big Dipper contest, 50-14.

“We went into the game hoping to control the ball and keep it out of their hands as much as possible,” head coach Joe Murphy said. “We started off doing that, we had a really good drive but they stopped us at about the three yard-line on fourth down.”

Tags

Trending Food Videos