OSCODA — After a rough 15-2 loss in the opener of Thursday’s non-league home softball doubleheader, Oscoda nearly responded with a nice win in game two. Visiting Grayling, playing as the home team in the second contest, got the final hit of the night however, leaving town with an 8-7 walk-off victory.
“A much improved game two,” head coach Tucker Whitley said. “We played complimentary softball on defense and moved runners when we needed to on offense. The six runners left on base really hurt in this one, but we felt like we really took a step in the right direction. Kelsey Serra threw with a lot of spin and there were not many hard hit balls because of that.”
Kaylin Griggs had a triple, double, a single and three RBI, Mia Whipkey had two singles, Rhea Amrich had a double and Kingsley Backstrom and Ava Gooch had one hit and one RBI apiece.
“Griggs and Amrich showed how good they can be on defense and at the plate,” Whitley said.
Oscoda wasn’t able to keep things as close in game one, as they it struggled in a blustering wind in the 15-2 setback.
“It was an absolute wind storm and we struggled seeing the ball at the plate,” Whitley said. “Grayling threw a solid pitcher at us and we let a lot of close pitches go by. Our young pitchers logged some solid at bats and they fought through adversity like mature athletes. Once this roster catches its stride, this will be a fun team to watch.”
Griggs had a triple and Rhea Amrich added a single.
On Tuesday, April 12 Oscoda hosted Pinconning in the first games of the year. The Owls lost both sides of the twinbill, 15-1 and 16-4.
“Game one after only practice outside twice,” Whitley said. “We made a lot of game one errors and they were the type of errors that we know we will eliminate. It was just nice to be between the lines and playing again.”
Whipkey and Backstrom had one single each for the Owls.
The Owls did improve their offense in game two, but it wasn’t enough to make things interesting.
“After a jittery game one, we started to swing the bat, but left 10 runners on base,” Whitley said. “This made it difficult to find a flow, and we found ourselves on defense for extended periods of time. I saw some really nice at bats, and we definitely started playing some better softball.”
Myles swatted three singles, Whipkey had a double and a walk with Griggs, Amrich, Gooch and Josi Kellstrom getting one single each.
Oscoda (0-4 overall) was at Hale on Monday, heads to Posen on Thursday and makes the trip to Atlanta on Monday.