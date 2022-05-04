BRECKENRIDGE —Tawas Area softball had two solid outings by Autumn Kimsel in Friday’s road doubleheader at Breckenridge. The Lady Braves couldn’t quite support her with the offense however, as they dropped both games, 2-0 and 1-0.
“We faced another quality opponent who had an above average pitcher,” head coach Marcus Doan said. “(Their pitcher) Morgan Westall struck out 20 of 29 batters faced in game one. We still had a few chances even though she threw a great game. We just couldn’t get that timely hit that was needed.”
Kimsel was the tough luck losing pitcher, as she pitched six innings and gave up one run and had seven strikeouts.
Reese Cadorette, Marisol Klinger and Ellary Warner had one hit apiece.
Game two was similar, with Kimsel tossing seven innings and giving up one run, while striking out one and walking three.
Addy Otremba had the team’s lone hit.
“This was a great fast paced softball game with both Westall and Kimsel throwing their best stuff,” Doan said. “Our defense was great in both games and I’m really proud of the way the girls played. Again, we had our chances to win the game, but just couldn’t seem to plate a run. It’s never fun losing two close games, but as a team we learned a lot.”
On Thursday, Tawas played down at Birch Run. The Braves dropped the first game 12-2 in five innings, but bounced back to win the second contest 8-4.
“Our bats were really quiet in game one, scattering four hits through five innings,” Doan said. “We had a couple base running mistakes that took us out of the inning. It was a close game until the fourth inning when Birch Run scored eight in their half of the fourth. Four of our six errors were committed in the fourth, you can’t give good teams like Birch Run seven outs in an inning.”
Kimsel started the game in the circle and took the loss, tossing three and two-third innings and gave up 11 runs, struck out three and walked two.
Otremba had a double to lead the offense.
Game two went much better, with McKenzie Nunn getting the win. She tossed two and one-third innings and gave up two runs.
Lindsay Chatt and Erin Gerber each had a double.
“We improved on both sides of the ball, limiting our errors and mistakes on defense,” Doan said. “We had a big five run third inning with a few keys hits and taking advantage of two Birch Run errors.”
Tawas (6-6 overall) was at Pinconning on Monday, heads to Laker on Thursday, plays at Bullock Creek on Friday, is at a tournament at Cadillac on Saturday and hosts Valley Lutheran on Wednesday, May 11.