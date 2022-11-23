TAWAS CITY — 2012 Tawas Area graduate Chase Blackmore has had a lifelong love for the game of basketball. Blackmore, now a physical education and health teacher in AuGres, will get to stay involved in the game, as he was recently hired as that school’s varsity boys’ basketball coach.
“Honestly, it feels so surreal,” Blackmore said. “I have been manifesting this position for awhile. I was hired as a teacher at AuGres this year, and to add the varsity head coach position was the icing on the cake.”
The Wolverines went 12-8 last season, and had to go through a rare mid-season coaching change. Blackmore should have a talented group to work with this winter as they look to make some noise in the North Star League Little Dipper.
“Being a teacher and a coach allows me to develop talent and instill a passion for basketball in the youth,” he said. “This position also allows me to connect with the parents and community at a deeper level. Everything I have been working towards for the past half decade has finally come to fruition. Basketball is my favorite sport, it has been my passion since I was young and to be able to coach at all levels has really been a blessing.”
Prior to taking the head gig at AuGres, Blackmore was also the JV boys head coach at Tawas Area last winter, and he also has experience with Tawas’ lower levels and in Standish-Sterling’s program.
“My short term goals for this program are to get kids excited about basketball and really bring everything back to the basics,” Blackmore said. “Long term goals are to build a positive culture of (we over me) to design a program that kids want to be part of along with giving back to the community of AuGres.”
The Wolverines have already begun practicing and play in their first game on Dec. 5, at home against Mio.
“I really want to get the kids running and moving without the ball (at practice),” Blackmore said. “Too many kids of this generation stand still and watch the play happen, I am all about moving and making plays happen. They need to realize that there are four other boys on the court with the same goal, work together and make it happen as a team.”